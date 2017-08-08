Our condolences to the good people of Ozubulu in Anambra State

BEYOND BOUNDARIES LEGACY LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE (BBLLI) CONDEMNS OZUBULU KILLINGS

BEYOND BOUNDARIES LEGACY LEADERSHIP INITIATIVE (BBLLI) a pro-democracy organization has condemned the killing in Ozubulu Anambra state describing it as unfortunate, barbaric and against Nigeria. Speaking with news men in Keffi, the Executive Director of BBLLI Comrade Omaga Daniel said the perpetrators of the atrocious crime are not just wicked but lacks human sympathy and should be fished out and punished appropriately.

On his part, the spokesperson of the organization Numbere Mpakaboari sympathized with the victims and prayed that God will comfort them. He further stated that security of lives and properties should be the fulcrum of any government. Thus, such senseless killings at this time of our national development should not be tolerated in any quarter. He further called on the Governor of Anambra state to put all security personnel on alert to avoid a repeat of such.