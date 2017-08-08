El-Rufai, Olubadan visit Aregbesola over mum's death

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday paid a condolence visit to Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola over the death of his mother, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola.

Hours later, The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji also arrived in the state to commiserate with Governor Aregbesola.

Both visitors were received at the Government house in Osogbo, the State capital.

It would be recalled that it has been announced that the 8-day Fidau prayer for the deceased will be taking place today.