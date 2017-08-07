Get out the Vote- Vote Smart in Michigan's Primary Election Tomorrow August 8

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) calls on the community at large to actively participate in the upcoming Michigan primary elections tomorrow Tuesday, August 8, 2017. It is essential that registered voters exercise their right to choose those who make the decisions that affect our lives.

As in every election, it is essential and important for Arab and Muslim Americans to cast their vote and make their voices heard. AHRC-USA encourages all eligible voters to cast a smart and informed vote.

AHRC-USA calls upon community members to actively participate in this election and play an integral role in shaping the future of our children. In addition to voting, AHRC calls upon all to provide assistance to those with special needs on Election Day. Polls open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. For any assistance regarding the location of your polling post, please visit: Michigan Voter Information Center https://webapps.sos.state.mi.us/MVIC/

AHRC-USA salutes all the candidates who worked tirelessly to convey their message seeking the public trust. Regardless of who may win and who may lose, AHRC reminds all that the outcome is the result of a precious and free democratic process, a reality to be valued given the state of human rights in the world.

"Voting is a civic duty and the right to vote is a precious right. I urge a strong turnout," said Dr. Opada Alzohaili, AHRC's board President.

"There are a number of good candidates for office this primary" said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We should spare no effort in seeing that the best people are elected," continued Hamad.

To report voting intimidation or any violation of your rights while voting or for more information on Voting Rights, please contact: The U.S. Department of Justice - Voting Section https://www.justice.gov/crt/contacting-voting-section/ or call 800-253-3931.

You can also visit the Michigan Department of Civil Rights http://www.michigan.gov/mdcr/ or call at: 800-482-3604