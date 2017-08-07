Osun Govt Trains 5,000 Teachers Annually- PS

The Permanent Secretary, Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Fatai Kolawole, has revealed that the State Government trains 5,000 teachers annually from the pool of teachers working under the state basic education system.

Kolawole made this disclosure during an interview with the newsmen in Osogbo.

According to Kolawole, “Osun government trains 5,000 teachers on annual basis out of the work force of 15,000, meaning in three years, all the teachers would have benefited from one training or the other.

"These trainings includes; Jolly phonics for elementary school teachers (grade one and two teacher), training in mathematics and ICT training for school leaders (headmasters and principals)."

He said the government has also built ICT centres in the modern/mega schools, all over the state, where teachers are trained on ICT periodically.

He explained that in line with UNESCO standard, only 25 students are assigned to a teacher, this, he said, would make the teachers work easy and stress-free and make learning conducive.

He also said the state government has done a lot to make the work of teachers in the basic education system (primary one to six and junior secondary school one to three) easy and productive.

He noted that with the money the state government had spent on infrastructure and training of teachers, it is safe to say basic education in the State has really improved.