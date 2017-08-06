If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TERRORIST FINANCING: DEVELOPMENT MEASURES LAUDS SENATE’S PASSAGE OF NFIA BILL

A strategy-based organisation, Development Measures has lauded the Nigerian Senate for their passage of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Agency (NFIA) Bill.

President of the group, Emmanuel Uche, made their position known, while addressing newsmen in Abuja, weekend.

Uche described the NFIA law as necessary, if Nigeria must be taken seriously in its claim of combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

&quot;Only a truly independent Financial Intelligence Center can address the country&rsquo;s security challenges through effective money laundering and terrorist financing checks. The international obligations and standards imposed by various international instruments, to which Nigeria has acceded to makes it imperative that steps are taken to properly define and establish the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Center, by clearly defining its mandates in the law. The fact that Egmont Group of FIUs has suspended Nigeria from her secured web is another indication that we have obvious deficiencies to address. The NFIA Bill clearly addresses the issues.&rdquo;

Continuing, he called on the House of Representatives to take steps to ensure speedy passage of the Bill, in the interest of the country.

It would be recalled that the Egmont group of FIUs, the global watchdog on money laundering and terrorist financing suspended Nigeria for non-compliance with its requirements on autonomy of the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit.


