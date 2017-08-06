Boko Haram: You are unpatriotic; Group tells Fayose

"The group further said that unlike Governor Fayose, patriotic Nigerians have continued to rise, in support of the war against Boko Haram and have endorsed the various measures being taken by the Nigerian Army to defeat the Boko Haram insurgents."

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth, this weekend accused the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose of supporting the terror group, Boko Haram when he recently stated that Nigeria is yet to record any victory against the Boko Haram sect, despite the numerous successes recorded by the Nigerian government against the sect, particularly since the inception of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group in a statement issued and signed by its President, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi accused Governor Fayose of being a fabricator of spurious lies and allegations, which has now gone beyond the ordinary, just to paint the Nigerian Army and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, in bad light before the general public

“The assertion by Governor Ayo Fayose few days ago, that Boko Haram has not been defeated is unfounded and lacking in substance. We also see this as Governor Fayose’s tactical way of endorsing the recent isolated attacks, being carried out against innocent Nigerians, by these criminal elements, called Boko Haram” the statement read.

“We challenge Governor Fayose to tell Nigerians, which part of the world has witnessed a total end to terrorism, like a football match, has he had anticipated, or erroneously believed”

The group further said that unlike Governor Fayose, patriotic Nigerians have continued to rise, in support of the war against Boko Haram and have endorsed the various measures being taken by the Nigerian Army to defeat the Boko Haram insurgents.

“It is rather unfortunate that Governor Ayo Fayose, in his desperation to condemn President Buhari and the leadership of Nigerian Army for his usual purpose of seeking cheap popularity, has shown a total lack of the spirit of nationalism and statesmanship in its public comments on the challenges of insurgency in the Northeast.”

“We hereby warn, that we will no longer allow Governor Fayose, to continue disparaging every good intent and actions of the Federal Government, particularly in the quest, towards consolidating on the victory, so far recorded, in the war against Boko Haram in the country” the statement concluded.