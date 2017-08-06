Updated -Photos:Tragedy In Anambra: Gunmen Slaughter Worshippers at St Philips Catholic Church Ozubulu

Tragedy struck this morning as worshippers at St Philip's Catholic Chruch, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Govt Area of Anambra State. While worshippers congregated for 7:00 am Mass Service, unknown gunmen stormed the Church at about twenty minutes into the Mass service

They began by switching off the generator set that supplies light to the church. As soon as they achieved that, they began sporadic shooting at the congregation, killing many and injuring many more others.

The rampaging gun men shot at worshippers in the church killing 6 females and 1 male while many persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

The deceased and Injured victims have been conveyed to Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi. Anambra State Police Command have commenced investigations into the incident.

Unconfirmed report suggests that the killing was as a result of drug related rivalry between an indigen of the town and another man from a neighbouring town, Nnobi. The alleged two drug lords, it was learnt are contesting the soul of illegal drug market and control in South Africa.

The Nnobi man who is believed to be operating from inside prison in South Africa where he is serving a drug related prison sentence has assured his Ozubulu arch rival of exterminating his family because of alleged shortchange in a drug transaction. According to our source, the Nnobi born baron is also violentely angry because his rival,Bishop Ebubechukwu-Uzo of Ozubulu), killed one of his boys from Mbaise in Imo State while he is in prison. In keeping to his words, he has commissioned assasians from his prison base in South Africa to go for his Ozubulu rival , father or anyone found in his family. Bishop's father was tracked to the Church where violence was extended to innocent worshippers.

It can not be confirmed if the alleged main target was among the victims. It is being rumoured that an orphanage associated with the Ozubulu alleged drug man has been evacuated because of fear of the dirty war extending to facilities associated with him in the town.

Unconfirmed information coming out of Ozubulu states that St. Philip's Catholic Church, Ozubulu was almost single handedly built by Bishop Ebubechukwu-Uzo of Ozubulu (alleged drug baron). It was further alleged that the Church building was recently dedicated and apparentely, Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonu (a.k.a. Bishop Ebubechukwu-Uzo of Ozubulu), came home to witness the dedication. He just left Nigeria yesterday back to South Africa, the information stated.

In the spirit of the legendary Robinhood, Chief Aloysius Ikegwuonu (a.k.a. Bishop Ebubechukwu-Uzo of Ozubulu), is said to have extended his fortune to the community by buying cars for every Community Chief and Titled man, welcoming each Rev. father with a brand new car, a gift of Community health Care Centre, an ophernage and numerous other gestures to his community.

Anambra Police command have proritized the investigation inorder to prevent a repeat of such attack on innocent citizens.

