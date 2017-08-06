If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Tragedy | 6 August 2017 11:56 CET

Photos:Tragedy In Anambra: Gunmen Slaughter Worshippers at St Philips Catholic Church Ozubulu

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

Tragedy struck this morning as worshippers at St Philip's Catholic Chruch, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Govt Area of Anambra State. While worshippers congregated for 7:00 am Mass Service, unknown gunmen stormed the Church at about twenty minutes into the Mass service

They began by switching off the generator set that supplies light to the church. As soon as they achieved that, they began sporadic shooting of the congregation, killing many and injuring many more others.

Many are reported killed while many others are injured.

Check back soon for full Report!











"change is a thing of mind for no man experience change without the latter in his mind"
By: Hunge john s.

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists