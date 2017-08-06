Photos:Tragedy In Anambra: Gunmen Slaughter Worshippers at St Philips Catholic Church Ozubulu

Tragedy struck this morning as worshippers at St Philip's Catholic Chruch, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Govt Area of Anambra State. While worshippers congregated for 7:00 am Mass Service, unknown gunmen stormed the Church at about twenty minutes into the Mass service

They began by switching off the generator set that supplies light to the church. As soon as they achieved that, they began sporadic shooting of the congregation, killing many and injuring many more others.

Many are reported killed while many others are injured.

Check back soon for full Report!