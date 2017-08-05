Man, 37, docked for allegedly Slapping Complainant in Court 

Osun State Police Command has arraigned a 37-year old man, Bamidele Ajikogbon before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State for allegedly slapping his complainant, one Oluwatoyin Babalola.

The accused was initially arraigned before the court on the 10th of October 2016 for allegedly defrauding the complainant of a sum of N45, 000.

Prosecutor Sunday Ajayi told the court then, that the accused sometimes in the month of July, 2016 at Oke-baale, Osogbo, collected the sum of N45,000 from Oluwatoyin Babalola with a pledge of securing room and parlor for her but failed to do so nor refund the amount.

He added that the offence is contrary to and punishable under section 419 of the Criminal Code 34, Vol.11 laws of Osun State Nigeria 2003.

The accused had however pleaded not guilty of the offense preferred against him and had been granted bail then.

He had however refused to appear before the court since then.

Speaking at the court on Friday, the Defense Counsel,Okobe Nagite whose brief was held by Raji Abiodun, applied for the bail of the suspect in the most liberal terms, adding that Ajikogbon will provide reliable surety if granted bail.

Reacting Swiftly,Prosecutor Sunday strongly objected to the bail application tendered by the Defense Counsel, lamenting the misconduct of the accused.

"My lord, the accused person was granted police bail on the 10th of October 2016 and was asked to report at the police station on the 28th of October 2016 which he failed to show up.

"All efforts to locate his whereabouts since the period were futile until we found him this morning and upon seeing my client, he slapped her".

In his ruling,Magistrate A.A Ayeni granted the accused person the bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case to 31st of October, 2017 for mention.