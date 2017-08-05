Four suspects arrested in connection with labourer's death in Osun

The Osun State Police command has arrested four men in connection with the murder of the woman labourer who was shot dead this morning.

The Police Public Relation Officer for Osun State Police Command, SP Folasade Odoro said four suspects have been arrested and assured that others would be apprehended and brought to book.

The yet to be identified aged woman had been shot dead by assailants who were on bike.

An eye witness told our correspondent that the deceased was going for her daily job at old garage.

Another report said the incident happened few minutes past 9am Saturday, when the deceased, a labourer was going towards Old Garage from Orisumbare end, where labourers usually assembly and wait for whoever will hire them.

Eyewitness said the deceased was hit by stray bullets, after the gunmen on motorcycle released several shots into the air as they moved.