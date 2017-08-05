Why We Are Still Keeping Evans – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, has disclosed that the sensitive nature of the suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudi Onuamadike aka Evans, was responsible for his being kept in custody till date.

Idris, who said that the suspect would soon be arraigned before the court, added that so many suspects were connected with the kidnap kingpin that needed to be arrested.

He said that any attempt to take him to court in a hurry may jeopardise the investigation and arrest of others whom he promised must be brought to book no matter how highly placed.

The IG made this disclosure on Friday August 4 at Eko Hotel, Lagos, during a public lecture with theme: ‘Providing strategic solutions to emergent security challenges, the essentials of synergy among security agencies and the civil populace’.

Idris further disclosed that in the Month of July this year alone, over 1000 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers were arrested across the country.

“Most heinous crimes, especially kidnappings and armed robbery are being detected with great success. More than 1000 kidnappers and armed robbery suspects have been arrested and over 270 of them in the month of July alone. Many of these kidnappers are being prosecuted in various courts in Nigeria.

“I must state with some amount of confidence that our crime prevention and detection strategies have worked based on the number of kidnappers or armed robbery suspects arrested and even killed during exchange of fire with the police. You are very much aware of the killing of the notorious kidnapper, Henry Chibueze alias Vampire in Imo during an exchange of fire with the police.

I am sure you all followed the jubilation that followed the arrest of the billionaire kidnapped, Chukwudi Onuamadike alias Evans in Lagos recently. Efforts are daily made to arrest other suspected kidnappers and bandits in various parts of the country,” he said.

Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Governor, at the same event affirmed that the security challenges facing the country were surmountable with the adoption of right strategies and strong synergy between security agencies and members of the public.

Ambode who was represented by his deputy Dr Idiat Adebule said in order to free the citizenry from the present security challenges facing the nation, there is the need for both appropriate application of technology on intelligence gathering and effective community policing that will strengthen the bond between relevant security agencies and members of the public.

“Although the issue of State Police has not gained the desired consensus, I believe that it is the panacea for effective policing that is community based. It is a common knowledge that the numerical strength of the Nigeria Police as at today falls short of the minimum requirement relative to our population.

“For instance, Lagos State, with the population of over 22 million, has less than 30, 000 police officers. This shortfall can be bridged to some extent with the deployment of appropriate technology and close relationship between the people and the police,” he said.

Speaking further, Ambode commended the police for their efforts in combating crime across the country, promising that the state government will continue to partner with the police to ensure security of lives and property in Nigeria and the state.

-Independent-