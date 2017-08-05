NO AGRICULTURAL PRODUCE CITY IN EDO STATE, EFP REPLIES PROF UTOMI.

As members and trustees of Edo Forum of Patriots, it has come to our notice the remarks credited to the respected Prof Pat Utomi, in respect of the functionality of an Agricultural Produce City in Edo state. While responding to a statement made by the former governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan on his alleged failed projects and economic initiatives, Utomi debunked the tag of a failed expert as alleged by Dr Uduaghan. As part of his defence and implied success story, Prof Utomi referred to the sterling and thriving project of an Agricultural Produce City he set up in Edo state to put a lie to Dr Uduaghan's claim.

The Professor was quoted as saying ""as we speak, more than one hundred hectares of jungle has been cleared and is continuing. An Independent Power Project (IPP) to power the Produce City in Edo state has commenced activities and hundreds of millions of Naira in investments have also been committed. In 5 years there will be more than 20,000 quality jobs created in that location.""

While not joining issues with the famous Professor, or attempting to take side in his fall out with ex Governor Uduaghan we as a pan Edo sociocultural group committed to the defence of the interests of Edo people worldwide wishes to put the records straight.

It is true that Prof. Utomi in collaboration with the former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole bulldozed a large portion of land in Ovia North East Local Government area of Edo state for the purpose of setting up an Agricultural Produce City. Indeed the project was launched with fanfare in the twilight of Oshiomhole's administration.

Sadly, after the official opening ceremony the caterpillars and bulldozers have all disappeared. As we speak the vast land is not only desolate but has been overgrown by weeds. No single activity is going on there, talk more of employing willing youths in the area.

As a matter of fact, the host community believes that the whole idea about the Agricultural produce city was geared towards handing over their land to Prof. Pat Utomi and his business partners. They feel shortchanged and have been made to hold the short end of the stick. In essence, there is no Agricultural Produce City that is thriving and on going in Edo state as suggested by Prof Utomi.

This is simply for the records.

Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo

Chairman,

Interim Management Committee