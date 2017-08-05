PROPOSED AKWA IBOM STATE LODGE IN LAGOS IS SCANDALOUS - CHARLES UDOH

"...However justified the need to have the lodge, noting that it is a branding strategy for the state where investors and major players in the Nigerian business community will be meeting to discuss important and confidential policy decisions of interest to Akwa Ibom people..." Charles Udoh

So this thing called Akwa Ibom State lodge in Lagos is real. Somebody want to use Akwa Ibom money to buy land and construct a house in Lagos state?

Did I hear someone say branding strategy? Do people brand a house or products? I need the help of some experts here. What is branding and how is it applied?

It is senseless and a terrible misfortune for someone to ever think of using our money to build a lodge in Lagos state.

Let me mention just a few of what makes lagos what it is today, beside being a former federal capital:-

1. Lagos have had visionary and selfless leaders who defy political divide to create exceptional economy for its people.

2. Lagos has seaport, and it is a fact that 60% world economy runs on the sea.

3. Yoruba leaders love their people, and work for the interest of their people. They are not arrogant and bossy.

4. Lagos is peaceful, and they maintain zero tolerance for truancy and criminalities.

5. Lagos leaders work with professionals to make the state a better place.

6. Lagos leaders don't go looking for titles and chieftaincies to buy with public funds.

7. Many are attracted to lagos for jobs and commercial activities. These activities are promoted by the seaports. We have Ibaka seaport and a better seashore around Akwa Ibom state. If we have a seaport in Akwa Ibom state and make the environment conducive, we will do better than Lagos in few years.

10. Lagos still attracts federal government investments into its areas till today.

11. Building branded houses in Lagos does not translate to investment attraction to the owners of such houses. If Udom thinks that building houses in Lagos will bring investments to Akwa Ibom state, I know so many Igbo people that have houses in Lagos state, yet no investors has visited their villages to date.

Akwa Ibom people do not want a lodge in Lagos state. Udom Emmanuel should stop this venture and find time to concentrate on development of Ibaka Seaport and the science park.

