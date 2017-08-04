POST BOKO HARAM RECONSTRUCTION: BORNO NUJ DONATES 600 BAGS OF CEMENT

As part of its 2017 Press Week activities, the Nigerian Union Journalist (NUJ), Borno state council has donated 600 bags of cement to the government, as part of its contribution to the reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Boko Haram insurgency victims.

Presenting the truckload of cement to Governor Kashim Shettima at the Government House, Maiduguri, the State Chairman of the NUJ, Alhaji Babasheik Haruna said the donation is part of the NUJ contribution to the on-going reconstruction process of areas destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

He said “these cement was bought from the contribution of our members who contributed N5,000 to N20,000 from our meagre salaries, just to see that we also contribute to the reconstruction of the destroyed communities”.

Receiving the donation, Governor Kashim Shettima thanked the NUJ, Borno council, pointing out that the gesture will a long way in assisting the government in its reconstruction efforts.

The Governor said “we really appreciate the gesture from the NUJ, as you contributed from your meagre resources; it is not the quantum of the donation that matters but the spirit behind it. I really consider this gesture as one of the most cherished because many people have billion of Naira but could not donate anything to our people, but NUJ despite its contribution in restoring peace in the state still deem it fit to donate to the government.

He said when the history of the post insurgency is going to be written, the name of Borno NUJ will be written in Gold and called on the members of NUJ to continue supporting the government in its reconstruction process by reporting their activities objectively.

The NUJ Press week was kick started with a courtesy call on Governor Shettima at the Government House after which Prayers were offered during the Jumaat prayer at the Maiduguri central Mosque.