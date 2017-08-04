Delta Government To Partner ACNPN In Dissemination Of Information

The Senator (Dr) Ifeamyi Arthur Okowa-led government in Delta State said its willing to partner with the Association of Community Newspapers of Nigeria (ACNPN) for better understanding of the government activities, programmes and policies to enable them reach out to the people at the grass root.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Festus Agas gave the assurance when leaders and members of the Association of Community Newspapers of Nigeria (ACNPN) paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba

He assured that he would see to it that publishers reached through government agencies in the state to encourage community newspapers, stressing that his office would ensure that government would support the association in their forth coming security summit.

Agas, however, sized the opportunity to encourage the development of agriculture since the Delta State government has keyed into agriculture as the mainstay of the state’s economy.

According to the SSG, the nation’s economy relied on agriculture before the advent of oil, stressing that it is the only key to pulling the nation out of the present recession.

The SSG further said that the administration of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa which has contributed much in agricultural development, has empowered large number of Deltans through YAGEP programme.

Earlier, the Chairman, Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria in the State, Comrade Jude Obiemenyego said that the vision of the association is to be the best and leading body in information management.

He stressed that good information machineries are veritable tools and indispensable force for any people oriented government.

According to the Chairman, ACNPN which is the umbrella body for all credible Community Newspaper outfits in the state, is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has primary responsibility of informing, educating, entertaining sensitizing, upholding professional ethics, promoting good governance, peaceful co-existence and state unity through information dissemination.

Jude Obiemenyego noted that people at the grass roots so much believe in Community Newspapers because of there are the closest means of information to the grass roots people.