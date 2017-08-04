Delta Council Boss Throws Weight Behind Local Government Autonomy

Chairman, Ika South Local Government Council of Delta State, Hon. Fred Ofume has added his voice on the need for autonomy in the administration of the local government and its restructuring in order to correct the anomalies in the system, allaying fears that it would not be an avenue for the council chairmen to earmark wealth.

Ofume disclosed this in Agbor when members of the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria (ACNPN) paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He underscored the importance of information in any society and charged members of the Association to be objective in their reportage and always cross check their facts before publishing.

Ofume commended ACNPN for the visit and enjoined them to give adequate publicity to the programs and policies of Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa SMART Agenda.

He disclosed that the reason people lost hope in the leadership of the council was due to the monumental failure in the discharge of their responsibilities to provide social amenities for the people.

“Today Fred Ofume has changed the mindsets of the people by providing those amenities needed by the people”.

“This was successful because the people are seeing the dividend of their money from the revenue drive”.