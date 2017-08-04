Okowa’s Government Has Failed Deltans --- Mulade

The National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has alleged that the Delta State governor, Mr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, is a monumental failure as he lacks the will power to spread development to the nook and cranny of the state.

The CEPEJ National Coordinator who doubles as the Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community, Gbaramatu Kingdom, dropped the bombshell when the executives of the Indigenous Correspondents’ Chapel (ICC), of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council on Tuesday had a media parley with him at the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), in Warri.

He said the core Niger Delta Region of the state has continued to suffer what he described as ‘environmental degradation’, health and education challenges as schools in the area have nothing to write home about and perpetual lack of health facilities.

“Government to a reasonable extend has failed the people and the Delta State government is a typical example”.

According to him, the government has not been able to provide portable pipe borne water and other essential commodities which are the people’s rights, “government officials both elected and appointed have the support of the people but as soon as they enter into office, they forget about the people”.

He disclosed that virtually all the roads constructed and rehabilitated by Okowa in two years have failed, “government should do durable projects and not with substandard materials”, stressing that Asaba, which is the state capital does not wear the look of a state capital.

He also bereted the state governor over his appointment, “I think this is the government that has the highest number of political appointees. SA environment, SA political, SA community, SA youth, SA media, SA this and SA that”.

He lamented that Okowa, who has been in government since 1991 and got the vehement support of the ijaws in 2015 could perform below 25 per cent in two years.

“Leadership is one greatest problem in Delta. We have not been able to place the right people in the right place and that is the problem of Delta since 1991. I expected Okowa to be proactive when it comes to the issue of environment and not reactive. What the governor does is to wait till we are submerged before he orders the ministry of environment to open canals”.

He charged Okowa to see leadership above ethnicity, “see yourself as a Deltan and not a particular ethnic group. Your leadership should come above ethnicity”, he said.

He tongue lashed the Environment Commissioner, John Nani, whom he said is busy monitoring environmental sanitation, “the ministry of environment needs to be proactive in relocating those around flood prone areas and not monitor environmental sanitation”.

He grieve over the situation where there are over 20 fleets of vehicles in the governor’s convoy with some just having the driver and a police officer, “do you know how much it cost to fuel one car in such a journey? “the government instead of taking responsibility of providing social amenities for the people, they go on wasting our resources”, he alleged.

At press time, text message sent to the Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, was not replied.