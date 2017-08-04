A MYSTERY IN MARRIAGE COVENANT

I did not say: the mystery of marriage covenant, but a mystery. This is because, I am not going to discuss the core mystery of marriage covenant which is a pattern of Christ love and His betrothal to His Bride, the Church. But I want to share an aspect of marriage covenant that takes place on one’s wedding day, which almost no one understands. At least, we might not have seen such deep mystery as important for I have not heard it spoken in any marriage ceremony anywhere until the LORD revealed it to me now.

Before I share this mystery, I will like to take us to the heart of God concerning His eternal plan for the Church and for His special treasures, the House of Israel. In His original plan of things, God’s ultimate purpose is that Heaven and earth shall function in unity so that what is done on Earth is also done in Heaven. That is why He is restoring the House of David on earth, the Tabernacle of David where His Glory is hosted night and day for His dwelling so that the earth will be covered by His Glory as the water covers the sea. It is the restoration of the Garden of Eden on Earth. I discussed this in full, in my book on the Messianic Temple.

The LORD Jesus says that whatever we bind on Earth, is bound in Heaven and whatever we loose on earth is loosed in Heaven. So, He asked us to pray each day: Thy Kingdom come, Thy Will be done on earth as it is done in Heaven. Do you see where we are headed?

I remember each time, we pray for one in my family for each person’s birthday, we see the person being prayed for, right in the Presence of God with God laying Hands on the same person, or we see a celebration. I remember my children praying for me on my birthday two years ago, I suddenly saw the hand of God lifting me from His lap and placing me on the sea of Glass, before the hosts of Heaven. It was as though I had been sitting on His lap while the prayers from my children were going on, and then He put me down to pronounce or announce something. You get that? On one of my birthdays, I was sitting in my car, on the driver’s seat celebrating it with my children right in the car. I picked a piece of bread and some juice to eat and drink with them. I saw God, the Lord Jesus and the Holy Spirit enter my car through the front windshield. They came to eat and drink with us (in unity) on that birthday. This brings me straight into my topic.

A MYSTERY IN MARRIAGE

I don’t know why this revelation came to me. The LORD briefly opened my eyes and I saw a long supper Table in Heaven with selected beings in white seated on the Table like a family with the Lord Jesus. This is happening simultaneously with a marriage ceremony that also flashed over my eyes on earth. This did not happen during the blessing or exchange of vows at the altar, but during the ceremony of breaking of the cake and the couple feeding each other. I saw a married couple in cerebration feed each other with cake as it is usually done during marriage Reception.Suddenly I saw that Supper Table that look like the marriage supper in Heaven with some personalities on white seated on the Table partaking of the same meal as the couple fed themselves. The impression that I got was COVENANT MEAL.

During a marriage ceremony on earth, the couple are made to exchange vows as a covenant that binds them together even as God exchanged vows with the House of Israel on Mount Sinai that day and entered marriage covenant with them. His laws and statutes being the covenant that binds them together as one; in the same way, the couple exchanged the vows on their wedding and exchanged rings binding each other on a perpetual covenant until death do them part. I will not go into details on this aspect of the covenant because I discussed it in detail in my book: Revisiting the Foundation of Marriage: Embracing Divine Principles for a Successful Marriage.

Now, the Lord has just revealed to me the importance of the reception that takes place after the marriage. He had the same reception on the Mountain after His marriage with the House of Israel, and He called the elders into the Mountain with Aaron and his four sons who came to the Mountain and ate meal in the Presence of God: the covenant meal. There they saw the feet of God resting on a Sapphirestone:

And they saw the God of Israel: and there was under his feet as it were a paved work of a sapphire stone, and as it were the body of heaven in his clearness. And upon the nobles of the children of Israel he laid not his hand: also they saw God, and did eat and drink (Exodus 24:10-11 (KJV).

Our fathers saw God after the marriage covenant with Him, and they partook of the covenant meal with Him…in union. This is what happens during the marriage reception. As the couple feed each other on the reception table after the wedding, theyeat with the LORD that day in unity as one family, for what they did on earth is also done in Heaven. This is the beginning of life in unity with the Trinity and the hosts of Heaven over your marriage. Also, they also continue to partake of the covenant meal in the Body and Blood of Jesus which He left for us as a memorial of His Body that was broken for us on the cross, and His blood that was shed for our sins and for our full redemption, they continue to abide in Him, having His life in them. Remember He says, that His body is bread indeed and his Blood is drink indeed. Anyone that partakes of His Blood and body has eternal life in him (that’s a different mystery).

Do you ever want your marriage to be built on the Rock, to have the Glory of the LORD as a canopy over your family and your children; to live in union with the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit and enjoy the Presence of heaven on earth? Then you need to seek the Lord for the right person, allow the Lord to join you together. The host of heaven will attend your wedding as witnesses for the scribes of Heaven will record everything that happened on your wedding day especially all the vows you made in the Presence of God and man. In union with Heaven and earth, the Church prayed for you and the Heaven received as a record every prayer point declared over your marriage that day, and God blesses you and dwells with you.

You don’t need to chase God away from your life and marriage by marrying an unbeliever. Refer to my article: Unholy Marital Union: Abomination to God. One chases God away in his/her marriage:

…through unholy marital union with an unbeliever in Christ.

Co-habitation. This seems to be popular even among believers in the Body of Christ, even some “genuine believers”. Co-habitation speaks of fornication, which the Bible forbids. It is written that anyone who joins himself to a prostitute has made himself one flesh with that prostitute. This kind of marriage is trial and error: let’s live together and see if it will work out between us. In most cases, it ends in error because God is not on it, His blessings are not over it and His grace does not cover it. When it ends, the couple parts ways and start over in search of another, and another, and another, perhaps. The Word of God says that the Just shall live by faith. That’s why you need God to reveal His plans for your life because His plans include your marriage partner. You can only walk and please God by faith, not by sight and not by trial and error. Any child you have in that co-habitation is a bastard child. Some people that do this co-habitation and defiling themselves with each other, thereby joining themselves as one flesh to each other, end up with multiple partners for when this did not work out, they move into another, and perhaps another. If such people continue this trend of co-habitation, guess how many one flesh (es) they have made themselves with others. God have mercy! It is written:

Know ye not that your bodies are the members of Christ? shall I then take the members of Christ, and make them the members of an harlot? God forbid. What? know ye not that he which is joined to an harlot is one body? for two,saith he, shall be one flesh. But he that is joined unto the Lord is one spirit. Flee fornication. Every sin that a man doeth is without the body; but he that committeth fornication sinneth against his own body (1 Corinthians 6:15-18 (KJV)

But we thank God for the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has taken all our mistakes to the cross. Jesus met the woman of Samaria, and that thirst in her was quenched for in meeting Jesus, she met the water of life that eternally quenches all thirsts. If you are cut on this web, or even co-habiting with one person, you can repent and return to the Lord for fresh start. The Lord Jesus paid the price of your sins in full, on the Cross. Remember Isaiah 53. Nothing you will do will separate you from His love except your unwillingness to repent and return so He can cleanse you from all those filthiness and make you a new person in Christ. He can restore you and fulfil His good purpose for your life when you surrender to his Lordship over your life. I want to stop Here.

