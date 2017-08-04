DAVID NWEZE UMAHI: A DOER AND AN ACHIEVER AT 53

On 25th July, 1964, the population of the family of Osuji Joseph Umahi and Mrs Margaret Umahi increased by one. The incident was the birth of a baby boy who was later named and known as David into the Umahi Nweze dynasty of the pastoral community of Umunaga Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi state. He grew up under the tutelage of his disciplinarian parents until he got to school age. Little David Umahi's educational career began from Umunaga Primary School, Uburu in 1971, spanned through Ishiagu High School, Government College Afikpo, to the Faculty of Engineering, Anambra State University of Science and Technology, [now Unizik] Awka where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree as a civil engineer in 1987. Brimming with innocence, courage and energy in a manner reminiscent of the David of the Bible, David Umahi began to manifest the qualities of a leader of noble men and women and defender of the downtrodden in his school days when he held leadership position as faculty representative in the Senate of Anambra State University of Science and Technology, Awka.

Upon graduation, Engineer David Nweze Umahi worked in some blue-chip engineering companies for some time before venturing into private practice. He incorporated Brass Engineering and Construction Company Ltd, Fucus Investment Nig. Ltd and [later] Osborne La Palm Royal Resort Ltd with respective interests in civil engineering/ oil and gas, investments and hospitality. Through diligence and prudent management, Brass Engineering and Construction Company Ltd and her sister companies became reference points for excellence as well as generators of gainful employment for teeming Nigerians and other people from the four ends of the world. Through his Foundation, Engineer Umahi as a private citizen made gargantuan investments into the society that made him and in mankind in general through educational scholarships to indigent and gifted students, funding of free medicare for the poor, distribution of financial aids and start-up capitals for small-scale entrepreneurs, sundry empowerments and community development projects.

Engr. David Nweze Umahi's interest in Ebonyi politics began in 1998 when he mobilized support for his kinsman who contested Ebonyi gubernatorial election in 1999. At the end of the election which his kinsman did not win, patriotic Umahi supported the administration of Dr. Sam Egwu who won that election. Akubaaroha, as Engr. David Nweze Umahi was fondly called by his teeming admirers, later joined the ruling Peoples' Democratic Party. In 2007, charismatic Umahi was appointed caretaker chairman of Ebonyi state chapter of PDP and given the unenviable assignment of re-organising and uniting the comatose and highly fragmented Ebonyi state chapter of the PDP. Within months, Engr Umahi united the party in Ebonyi state into a formidable one. This demonstration of wisdom, good faith and diligence set Engr. David Nweze Umahi on a trajectory of a political career which limit is yet to be fathomed!

The reward for a good work, they say, is more work; hence Chief David Nweze Umahi was elected as the substantive PDP chairman of Ebonyi state in the 2008 PDP Congress. Umahi unleashed his unlimited courage and leadership ingenuity on the administration of PDP, consolidating the party as a viral political platform with focus on eternity. Hence, the construction of a first-of-its-kind monumental edifice as permanent secretariat of Ebonyi state chapter of the PDP. Apart from the cohesion and membership growth of the party, Engr. David Umahi effectively stood in the gap between the state government and the party members, ensuring that the party faithful benefited from government programs. In the build-up to the 2011 general elections, it was imperative that the PDP Guber ticket required the direct involvement of the door - opening name of Engr. David Nweze Umahi who had become a personification of political resource centre to succeed. Umahi was promptly drafted into the 2011 Ebonyi Guber race on the PDP joint ticket as the deputy governorship candidate. That the 2011 Ebonyi Guber was won mainly through the efforts of Engr. David Nweze Umahi was attested to by both the winners and the losers in the election!

As the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief David Nweze Umahi continued to make fresh inroads into the hearts of Ebonyi people through official and private commitments to the common good and the welfare of the downtrodden. By 2014, His Excellency, Engr. David Nweze Umahi had graduated from "a political resource centre" to a political movement. When the Goliaths of Ebonyi politics threatened Chief David Nweze Umahi's constitutional and equitable rights to offer himself to serve his people of Ebonyi state as Governor, he proved that he was David indeed by conquering all the Goliaths and the odds they stacked between him and the call to serve Ebonyi people. On 29th May, 2015, Engr. David Nweze Umahi was sworn in as the third civilian governor of Ebonyi state at a time that Nigeria was witnessing the worst economic recession in its history. While other state administrations drifted under the most inclement economic recession, Governor David Nweze Umahi demonstrated that recession was a catalyst for prosperity by building high profile projects like roads, overhead bridges, streetlights, a virology centre at Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki et cetera. Governor Umahi equally took developmental projects to the gentile and forgotten areas of Ebonyi state like Onueke, Nwofe, Afikpo and Effium which had not seen meaningful government projects for decades. The result of these is that within Abakaliki municipality and even in the hinterlands, Ebonyi roads testify that Governor Umahi sought political power in order to do good to Ebonyi people.

To protect Ebonyi people from the impact of the economic recession, Gov. Umahi put himself in the masses shoes and rolled out empowerment programmes which highlights included the involvement of over 250 youths and women in governance as Senior Technical Assistants and Technical Assistants, prompt payment of workers' salaries as well as mega-bonuses known as 13th month salaries in Ebonyi labour parlance to Ebonyi civil servants, the agricultural revolution which upgraded farming into a profitable venture and made Ebonyi rice an international brand and so on. Unlike previous administrations which sowed seeds of discord between communities, Engr. David Nweze Umahi has demonstrated that governance is an instrument of peace by reconciling the Ezillo and Ezza-Ezillo communities granting Ezza-Ezillo community autonomous status, reconciling all other warring communities and making peace a watch-word thus consigning avoidable security challenges to our ugly past. For all these and more, Governor David Nweze Umahi, a desperate believer in God, a deacon in the vineyard of our Lord Jesus Christ and a husband of one wife has won many garlands of honour including Ebonyi Statesman of the Year, Ikenga Ezza Ezekuna, Eze Chinyeru of Ebonyi state, Zik Prize Award for Good Governance among others.

Governor Umahi who has been rightly described as "a doer and an achiever" by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and known as "the Roadmaster" by Ebonyi people is widely celebrated in Ebonyi, Nigeria and beyond as an excellent manager of public trust. This has made this diligent and humble Uburu man the pride of his people, the envy of his adversaries and a prized political asset coveted by major political parties in Nigeria.

Chief David Nweze Umahi is happily married to the love of his life, Her Excellency, Deaconess Rachael Ogonna Umahi (Ugo Chukwu Tuberu). The union is blessed with vibrant children.

The story of David Nweze Umahi is a study in the saying that time changes all things. In a space of 53 years, David Nweze Umahi has metamorphosed from the country boy of Umunaga Uburu into a man of means, a political juggernaut, a crowd - puller in his home state of Ebonyi and beyond, a human phenomenon of sorts and the generalisimo of Ebonyi politics. As Governor Umahi turned 53 recently, one cannot help joining Ebonyians, the people of honour and integrity, to wish their leader a happy birthday. Certainly, Chief David Nweze Umahi's best is yet to come!