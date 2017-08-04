PDP Governorship aspirant commiserates with Aregbesola over mum's death

The People's Democratic Party, PDP, Gubernatorial aspirant in the upcoming 2018 election in Osun State, Mallam Olawale Rasheed has joined other sympathisers to commiserate with Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Governor of the State on the demise of his mother, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola who passed on Monday.

Mallam Rasheed, in the message released on Friday, noted the exceptional bond between Aregbesola and his mum and added that the governor should be consoled by the fact that his mother lived well and was loved by all.

"As mortals we never want our elderly ones to go but the Holy Books say that all souls must taste death, so we have to submit to the supreme will of the Almighty from whom we came and unto whom we shall all go." He said.

While praying for the repose of her soul, Mallam Rasheed also beseeched God to grant the children and the grandchildren she left behind long life and God's guidance.

"I sympathise with the Aregbesola family on this huge, unforgettable loss. God will repose her soul and protect all she left behind.

"It is my prayer that God will give all enough strength and fortitude to survive this time as we bid farewell to the jewel of the Aregbesola dynasty and wish her peaceful rest with her creator." He added.