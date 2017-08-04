OGONI OPTS OUT OF CALL FOR THE RESTRUCTURE OF NIGERIA

The people of Ogoni Nation celebrated the 5thAnniversary of the Ogoni Political Autonomy declaration of 2nd August 2012, made in accordance with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of the Indigenous Peoples, adopted in New York on September 13, 2007.

Addressing the people through a teleconference live video from the United States the president of the Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority, OCIA, Dr. Goodluck Diigbo restated that “Ogoni political Autonomy is irreversible”.

Diigbo said “the Ogoni people will not participate in any attempt to restructure Nigeria that would encourage conflicts and wars, internal colonialism; set Ogoni Nation as an appendage to another ethnic group, or label Ogoni as something alien to us.”

Diigbo said “I expect that Nigeria would in due course play its role in the self-government of Ogoni within the ambit of the United Nations Declaration.”

“If Nigeria fails to play its part, the Ogoni people will consider a different path,” Diigbo affirmed.

Tambari Deekor

Director of Public Communications

Ogoni Central Indigenous Authority, OCIA