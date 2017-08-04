Community Security Docked Over Attempt to Burgle Shop in Osun

A 64- year-old security, Jimoh Mufutau has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State over the allegation of attempted burglary and theft of a shop.

Mufutau was gathered to have been the community security of the aforesaid investment including seven other shops at Agowande Area,Osogbo for some time now.

Prosecutor, Oladoye Joshua told the court that the accused on 31st of July, intended and attempted to burgle a shop of Nwabueze Christian Ifeanyichukwu located at Agowande Area,Osogbo at about 10:11pm.

He added that the offence is contrary to and punishable under sections 508 and 509 of Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol.11, laws of Osun State 2003.

The Defense Counsel,Okobe Nagite applied for the bail of the Defendant in a most liberal terms, backing that the accused will provide reliable sureties if granted bail.

In her ruling,O.A Oloyade granted the the accused bail of N50,000 with 3 sureties in like sum and production of 3 photographs which must be submitted to the court registrar.

She therefore adjourned the case to 16th of October for hearing.