EFCC/CYIaC Set to Launch Diaspora Action Against Corruption in Dublin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission corruption prevention project, Creative Youth Initiative against Corruption (CYIAC) has concluded plan to launch anticorruption movement in the Diaspora. The event tagged “Diaspora Nigeria Action Against Corruption Initiative (DNA Action)” is earmarked for flag–off on October 1, 2017 to coincide with Nigeria’s national day celebration in collaboration with the Association of Nigerian Professionals in Ireland, Dublin.

DNA Action is expected to broaden the coalition of groups abroad committed to tackling corruption, improving Nigeria’s global image with a view to improving the country’s rating on the Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index, CPI. The group will further create a platform for discourse on the benefits of ridding Nigeria of corruption and support the anti- corruption prevention measures as it relates to children and youth re-orientation.

The Europe Director of DNA Action, Mr. Olajide Ademola Ajayi says there is no better time than now for Diaspora Nigerians to get involved in the advocacy against corruption. The group is currently reaching out to Nigeria communities worldwide for global campaign against corruption. DNA Action will facilitate town hall meetings in major countries across all continents (Asia, America, South America, Oceania etc) in collaboration with the Nigerian embassies

The CYIaC is a vehicle for children and youth sensitization on the ills of corruption through creative development, self-awareness and re-orientation. The initiative was flagged off in October 4, 2016 in Abuja by the EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu. It has since engaged over a thousand children and youth in various creative initiatives all designed to increase their consciousness on the possibilities of a corrupt free Nigeria

According to Foluke Michael, Project Director, CYIAC is seeking to build a sustainable anti- corruption movement that will complement and boost the efforts of the EFCC in the fight corruption in Nigeria. She expressed appreciation to the Consulate General of Germany and Nigeria Stock Exchange for supporting CYIaC, whilst calling on more corporate organizations and International bodies to partner with EFCC –CYIAC to eradicate corruption and corrupt practices in Nigeria.

Foluke Michael

EFCC-CYIAC Project Director