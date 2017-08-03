Alleged Insane Kills Two In Delta Community

Pandemonium struck in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South local government area of Delta state throwing indigenes and residents into mourning following the gruesome murder of one Mr Mike Okocha and his son, Iwe Okocha by their alleged insane cousin, Jerry Okocha.

An eyewitness report said the alleged mad Okocha killed Iwe Okocha with a machete while he was having his bath at the bathroom and proceeded to the father whom our correspondent learnt was in the sitting room, rushed in the direction when he heard noise.

The incident which occurred in Umudei quarters of Ogwashi-Uku, send quivering to the serene town.

According to the eyewitness, Jerry, after killing the father and son, went for the mother but in a whisker, the woman escaped to a neighboring house for safety.

He said Jerry separately dealt with the deceased severally with the machete on their heads and other parts of their bodies. The two of them fell down in their pool of blood as nobody was available to rescue them.

But the woman who ran to her neighbours cried out for help, following which the youth of the town and other well-wishers rushed out to chase the alleged insane and consequently over powered him.

It was gathered that the alleged insane person, after severe beating, was handed over to the police who promptly arrested and detained him at Ogwashi-Uku police station.

At press time, effort to get the Delta State Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Andrew Aniamaka proved abortive.