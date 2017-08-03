Theft: Police Dismiss Four Cops For Stealing Jonathan’s TVs, Fridges

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has dismissed four policemen for stealing domestic appliances and attire belonging to former president Goodluck Jonathan which they sold to traders.

The cops had stolen six television sets, fridges, air-conditioners, Ijaw attires and designer suits from Jonathan’s former residence in Gwarimpa which they sold to traders at the Pankera second-hand market in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The errant officers were dismissed after they were found culpable in an orderly room trial.

They are Sgts. Musa Musa, John Nanpak, Ogah Audu and Gabriel Ugah, a statement on Thursday by the FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah said.

It added that detectives were on the trail of one Mallam Shuaibu, who bought the items.

The police explained that the orderly room proceeding in respect of Insps. Lengs Satlakau and Usman Wuduki has been forwarded to Assistant Inspector-General, Zone 7 for further action.

The statement read, “In fulfilment of the promise by the FCT Police Command to make public its findings on the investigation of the case of theft at the Gwarimpa residence of former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the command wishes to state that in line with first schedule of Police Act and regulation 370 Cap 19, the policemen guarding the house have been tried in an orderly room proceeding and found culpable of the offence.

“Sequel to the outcome of the orderly room proceeding, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo has approved the immediate dismissal of the policemen from the Nigeria Police Force”

The command pointed out that it would prosecute the main culprit, Sgt Musa.

This, it said was in compliance with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris “to rid the Nigeria Police Force of criminal elements that are out to disparage the good image of the Force.”Punch