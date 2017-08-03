FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MUST NOT SUCCUMB TO BLACKMAIL IN THE NIGER DELTA REGION 

The attention of the Committee for the Protection of Peoples Mandate (CPPM) has been drawn to a reckless, self serving, unwarranted, publicity seeking and cheap blackmail ultimatum issued to the Federal Government by a group in the Niger Delta region who have threatened to withdraw from the peace process if it's 16 points demand is not implemented between now and November 1, 2017.

We condemn in totality, the irresponsible ultimatum by this group which represents only the economic interest of its members and not that of the people of the Niger Delta region whose collective sacrifices have always been mortgaged by this agents of mercantilism.

We make bold to state that this group which is peopled by persons who have repeatedly masqueraded as concerned indigenes and statesmen about the economic and environmental plight of the people of the Niger Delta region, but cunningly appropriated the collective gains for self and have once again come out in their true colours of blackmail and issue of threats which must be resisted and condemned.

We dare members of this group led by a widely acclaimed political godfather of a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to come out and state publicly what the people of the Niger Delta region have collectively benefitted from his access to power other than his personal ownership of a private university among several other primitive accumulation.

We want to alert the Nigerian government not to take this self serving threat lightly in view of the antecedents of some of these economically displaced chieftains of the old order as financiers and sponsors of acts of economic sabotage and disunity.

Therefore, we are calling on the Federal government to place members of this group and other groups and persons threatening national peace and unity under security watch.

However, we reaffirm our utmost trust and confidence in the ability of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government to entrench a long lasting and enduring peace in the Niger Delta region through its innovative and commendable approach of involving relevant stakeholders in the peace and economic development drive which is a radical departure from the old policy of political patronage and brigandage of creating war lords and terrorists.

We call on the Federal Government to remain focused on its agenda for enduring peace and development of the Niger Delta region and refused to be blackmailed by individuals and groups who have repeatedly appropriated the benefits of the collective struggle for self and are hell bent on maintaining the criminal status quo which is being dismantled.

Thanks.

Yours Sincerely,

Nelson Ekujumi,

Executive Chairman.