Buhari and Ghost worker

It is shocking to see Nigerians getting unsettled over what they perceived as "promise and fail" in the present administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigerians are known for their false and failed promises, many aspire to have eyes over their heads. The general population are exceptionally aware that breaking a pledge is one of those things in life and it's not any more tragic similarly as the news of consistent demise in the nation.

Indeed, even the adolescents, through their customary specialty called Yahoo Yahoo have figured out how to falsify documents, make promises they can't deliver in an attempt to cheat their targets. These young people as they go have the chance to occupy public offices and put what they have learned into utilization to siphon public assets.

The individuals who thought President Muhammadu Buhari , a Nigerian who after 30 years as Head of State, didn't take part in any gainful business would convey the expected change to Nigeria were envisioning.

Buhari, after studying the nation for three decades, he understood that the adolescents are artless. Buhari realized that all it would take was to pay a group of jobless young people to help him, buy editors on each daily papers on his side, promise political offices to the voices among the gullibles, take advantage of the effectively partitioned religious country and control the very body that conducted the election, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Haven't contested for the third times,he gained experience in what the people wanted. He knew the power of playing the prophet, he knew the Nigerian individuals could hope constantly for king Joseph among King Pharaohs. Buhari first struck in July 2014 when he diverted attention from the individuals who lost their lives in Boko Haram attack in Kaduna to himself.

The General alleged through his aide that some of his political Boko Haram endeavored to kill him. The news of his attack went far and wide while the families of the individuals who lost their friends and families and others who were injured were totally forgotten. Individuals from various parts of the nation paid him an affability visits, daily papers, online bloggers were all at his beck and core, he turned out to be more mainstream than he was before the incident, the belief that individuals were attempting to stop him before he turned into the Presidential candidate overlooking that he had failed three times topped the chart.

A supporter of Mr. Buhari, Rotimi Fashakin, said the previous head of state was en route to the place where he grew up – Daura in neighboring Katsina state – when he was trailed by the bomber and attacked.

"I'm certain political Boko Haram are behind the attack," Mr. Fashakin said. "General Buhari was the objective of the attack."

His second all-inclusive strategy was to claim to be poor. He asserted he didn't have cash to purchase Presidential form, he claimed that he needed to obtain cash from the Bank and Nigerians bought it wholeheartedly. He was known as the poorest President of Nigeria, since other past Presidents were living in affluence.

His third endeavor was to think of the commonest which is, making promises he couldn't keep. The following are the arrangements of his guarantees:

1. Public Declaration of assets and liabilities.

2. State and Community Policing

3. Ban on all government officials from seeking medical care abroad

4. Implementation of the National Gender Policy, including 35% of appointive positions for women

5. Revival of Ajaokuta Steel Company generation, transmission and distribution of at least 20,000MW of electricity within four years and increasing to 50,000MW with a view to achieving 24/7 uninterrupted power supply within 10 days

6. Empowerment scheme to employ 740,000 graduates across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

7. To provide three million jobs per year

8. Establishment of a free tuition and scholarship scheme for pupils who have shown exceptional aptitude in science subjects at O level to study ICT related courses

9. Provision of allowances to the discharged but unemployed Youth Corps members for Twelve months while in the skills and entrepreneurial development programme

10. Making the Economy one of the fastest growing emerging economies in the world with a real GDP growth averaging 10% annually

11. More and more promises..

All things considered, the President made so many numbers of campaign promises and we will chat on only few.

1. Public Declaration of assets and liabilities: Till today, Nigerians don't know the amount Buhari is really worth. He has however, declined to show to the Nigerian individuals what he submitted to the Asset Declaration Commission and when he was asked by a reporter amid one of the media chats in Aso Rock on why he had declined to announce his assets authoritatively, Buhari said why everybody was keen on his worth, he included he was by all account not the only one who submitted form to CCB.

2. Ban on all government officials from seeking medical care abroad:

Well, this is the place we are today. The President we all knew was medically challenged was voted into power since he had great media scope and his total misleading.

Nigerians are particularly sensitive to the health of their president after then President Umaru Yar'Adua sought medical treatment in Saudi Arabia in 2009.

Buhari who promised a complete straightforwardness presently can't seem to reveal to Nigerians the sort of ailment he is having. He has been living Abroad for more than two months while his Presidential aircraft is held up at the air terminal expending, as indicated by the Presidency, $1000 every day. The Presidency including his theological rationalists who had visited him claimed the President was not debilitated yet the President declined to get back home.

The power was given over to Osinbajo who is more similar to a manikin than a dynamic delegate. The President is yet to be seen on TV apart from pictures as shared by Presidency. Nigeria has not seen her President for as long as two months as at when the nation needs her President the most.

Buhari who said there would be no medical trek for government authorities is leading the pack in looking for therapeutic help in the wake of planning billions of naira for Aso Rock clinic.

While trying to protect him, the Nigerian known open liar, Alhaji Lai Mohammed who is the present Minister of Information presented to Nigerians that Buhari needed to break his promise since he merited the best medical treatment on the planet, which means that, different Nigerians merited less.

He made this known on when he was a guest on Nigeria Info FM Abuja during its “Morning Crossfire” show.

A caller had criticised the government for breaking its own promise to bar public officials from seeking medical leave abroad as the president is currently in London for the second time this year undergoing medical treatment.

“My answer is very simple. Mr President is our father, he is the leader of the nation and I think he deserves the best in terms of medical treatment,” Mohammed said.

In the interim who will fill the 2019 space still remained the point in Nigeria. Since the President has not been in his own particular nation for as long as two months, it would be odd for him to have the bravery and vitality to come back to the nation in 2019 and request the general population's help.

What Buhari is really good at:

Buhari is a stickler; he is great at utilizing power to get what he need. All his life, he was a trooper; he never needed to ask to get anything. He took everything he needed. He realized that this expertise would prove to be useful as a President so he chose to utilize it through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to as a matter of first importance, cleanse all his political adversaries, the individuals who declined to remain on his side, the cash they gulped while they were at the helm of affair.

He announced what he called fight against corruption on his apparent political adversaries, in the meantime more than 80 percent of his political members are among the individuals who supposedly supported his Presidential race, who were also members of the former ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, are as yet meandering the road and gulping more.

During the past administration by Goodluck Jonathan, authorities were corrupt yet the present administration, corruption is official. You can just escape with it in the event that you line up with the ruling party.

The two areas he had attempted to roll out an improvement are fighting corruption and terrorism. All things considered, nobody is yet to be condemned to jail and the Boko Haram terrorists are almost more capable than any other time in recent memory.

Buhari has remained a foreign President that even international media made mockery of the President situation of the country where the President is hiding in another country.

Nigerian President is currently similar to a vampire escaping the sun, having a fabulous time amid the night and disgracing his political foes. He is certain not mindful of the circumstance in the nation but rather enjoying the luxury out of the advantage of being the President of Nigeria. One would then think about in what capacity will he stand out forever, a fizzled or the best President?

If Buhari is viewed as a chameleon, i won't be affronted. He has disguised his way into the nation's most elevated office and declined to do why he was voted into power.

He has remained a ghost worker, earning without working, utilizing the Nation's fund to pay his own doctor's visit expenses.

