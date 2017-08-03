Kenya Decides: BBC Africa presents special election coverage

With coverage across many outlets and languages, BBC Africa is keeping audiences across the continent and beyond updated with everything they need to know ahead of the Kenya election.

On TV- Focus on Africa TV (BBC World News channel) and Dira Ya Dunia ( BBC Swahili ) will have features from across Kenya as well as reporting live from Nairobi, including interviews with key representatives. They will look at the youth vote, health care provision, the economy - and will hear views from the Kenyan diaspora.

Online – BBC Africa will present election stories on all social media channels as well as dedicated digital videos on bbcafrica.com . There is currently a dedicated page to keep up to date with all Kenya election news here , containing stories on young first-time voters and decoding Kenya’s election .

On Radio- Focus on Africa presents a series of podcasts about the election, they can be found here . They will also bring daily coverage of breaking stories up to election day and following the result. Newsday will also be bringing news and special features from the country.