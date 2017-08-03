Lagos begins reconstruction of Airport Road in September

The proposed expansion and reconstruction of the Oshodi-International Airport Road would commence next month.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, who spoke at the Third Quarter Town Hall Meeting – the 8th in the series – held at the Badore Ferry Terminal, Lagos, also said that plans were already underway to commence the construction of 181 Local Government roads next month.

According to Ambode, the construction of the Oshodi-International Airport Road, which has already been awarded, would see the transformation of the road from four lanes to 10 lanes from Oshodi to the International Airport with interchange and flyover that would drop commuters to the local airport.

In May this year, the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo approved that the road be handed over to the state government for total reconstruction.

Ambode, who had described the current state of the road as a national disgrace, said that work would begin in earnest.

On the delay in the commencement of rehabilitation of 181 inner roads, Ambode said the development was due to the fluctuation in dollar rate at the time the bid was last opened, but that a new bid would be opened in the next two weeks, while work would commence next month.

“By the next two to three weeks, I will reopen the advert to get a new cost and all things been equal, the job would start on the roads by end of September,” he said.

Ambode also assured residents that the state Public Works unit would seize the period of the break of the rainy season to fix all potholes across the state in order to improve drive time for motorists.