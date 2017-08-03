Imagine! This great-grandmother turned 100 and looks absolutely amazing

Living 100 years is no small feat, and attending your own great-grandmother's 100th birthday? Well, that's pretty awesome too. Zsakebaayo Hampton was lucky enough to do just that and was by her great-grandmother's side at her 100th birthday party last month. Hampton shared a photo on Twitter of her great-grandmother at the centennial birthday bash, and it's gotten over 300,000 likes and 1,400 comments. Did we mention, her great-grandmother looks seriously incredible?

This gorgeous great-grandma looked fabulous at her 100th birthday party. (Photo: Twitter)

Hampton tells Yahoo Style , “My grandmother is the one who set all of it up for her. She is 64 years old and started planning the party last year. Since it was her [mother's] 100th birthday party, we had to go all out.” Hampton is one of her great-grandmother's nine great-grandchildren — Hampton also has four grandchildren and three children.

For the celebration, the family decided that everyone should wear white to the Houston, Texas, bash: “My grandmother Kathy sent out Facebook messages and text messages to all of our family and friends.”

On what her favorite memory with her great-grandmother is, Hampton says, “Actually, a couple of days before her birthday we had a conversation about boyfriends, and she said she had two of them. She said to me, 'Just because I'm 100, doesn't mean I don't like men.”

Now the Twitterverse is celebrating the timeless centennial beauty.