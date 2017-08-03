Exit of Etisalat, Mubadala won't affect our services: 9Mobile
Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Boye Olusanya, yesterday, dismissed continued insinuations that the exit of the company's foreign partners Etisalat and Mubadala of UAE may affect its operations, saying the company was not even dependent on them.
Olusanya also said that the exit of the foreign partners would not even affect the quality of its network or the ability to deliver excellent products and services because the exited partners were not in control of these activities. Etisalat Etisalat rebrands, now 9Mobile Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services (EMTS), which formerly traded as Etisalat Nigeria, is now 9mobile, following the unveiling of a new brand identity last month. The change of name and logo was as a result of the exit of its erstwhile partners, the Emirate Telecommunications Corporation and Mubadala Development Company, both of the United Arab Emirates. He said: “The departure of any partner has absolutely no bearing on the quality of service that you will continue to get.”
The people that exist within the business today are the ones that offer that service, the same ones who have been resilient and dynamic to cope with the need for this change, who will also be the ones who will continue to offer you service. And, if they show the same dynamism that they have shown over the last few days, then the service will only get better”. Reassuring the 20 million subscribers on the network, Olusanya said: “There has been no loss of perspective in the business or loss in opportunity for the business, so there wasn't a process that meant that we will be dependent on any of our partners. There is this idea that the departure of one of the partners will lead to problems within the business. No. As an operating entity, we are totally dependent on ourselves.”