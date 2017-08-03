Exit of Etisalat, Mubadala won't affect our services: 9Mobile

Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Boye Olusanya, yesterday, dismissed continued insinuations that the exit of the company's foreign partners Etisalat and Mubadala of UAE may affect its operations, saying the company was not even dependent on them.

Olusanya also said that the exit of the foreign partners would not even affect the quality of its network or the ability to deliver excellent products and services because the exited partners were not in control of these activities. Etisalat Etisalat rebrands, now 9Mobile Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services (EMTS), which formerly traded as Etisalat Nigeria, is now 9mobile, following the unveiling of a new brand identity last month. The change of name and logo was as a result of the exit of its erstwhile partners, the Emirate Telecommunications Corporation and Mubadala Development Company, both of the United Arab Emirates. He said: “The departure of any partner has absolutely no bearing on the quality of service that you will continue to get.”