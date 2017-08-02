Parents Charged To Inculcate Culture Of Greeting In Their Children

Nigerian parents have been charged to inculcate the culture of greeting in their children in order to build a safe and serene community and to restore the dignity and virtue of our tradition.

This was the submission of various speakers at the weekend in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta at a Book Lunch/ Public Presentation of "Greeting As a Virtue of Nwaezimmadu" A Socio-Cultural Book written by Nkete Anthony Nwakogo.

The Chairman of the occasion, Chief Clement Ofuani, Director-General, Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, charged all Anioca/Oshimili family to get copy of the book to enable them bring the children up properly.

He aligned with the author's submission and said that greetings indeed were a virtue that opens doors for those who recognizes its importance in the society.

He said that good parents build this virtue in their family, adding that every Nigerian culture expresses this and emphasis on greetings as a virtue.

He explained that "Nwaezimmadu" means child of a good parent, adding that good parenting was emphasized in every community and comes with some sense of responsibilities towards building a good family.

The book reviewer, Sir, Okey Ofili, former Head of Service in the state, said that each chapter of the 11 chapter book explained in details different greetings for different occasion in the Aniocha/Oshimili culture.

He said that it was rather unfortunate that most homes no longer speak their indigenous language and have lost hold of their traditional greetings which accorded some form of respects as a people.

He, however, called on every family of the Aniocha/Oshimili extraction to acquire at least a copy of the book to enable them learn and build the culture of greetings in their homes.

He said that the book has a message for all, young, old and the rich in the society alike to ensure that viral society.

“I want to urge the writer to remain focused, it is a challenge for families to be abreast with the traditional greetings, a must read by every Aniocha/Oshimili family”, he said.

Also, Menber Representing Aniocha North constituency in the State House of Assembly, Emeka Nwaobi, said he would place copies of the book in the state library and also ensure that copies were sent to Aniocha/Oshimili people in the diaspora.

“We should all provoke the culture of greetings in our various families to save it from dying completely.

“I urge everyone to own a copy to build our culture of greetings and I promise to take copies to Atlanta Georgia to enable our people there learn and teach their children how to greet in our language”, he said.

The Book Writer, Anthony Nwakogo, thanked all who contributed to the success of his work and had acknowledged God as source of his inspiration.

He said that there was an urgent need to quickly revive the greeting culture of the people and save it from dying.

He said that it was true that a child who cultivates the culture of greeting was regarded as a well brought up child in any society.

Nwakogo also said that God approves greeting and that greeting as a virtue can make ways, open doors for them that practices it, young or elderly, adding that greeting is reciprocal as anyone can initiate it.