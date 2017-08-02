Tinubu, Akande, Oyinlola, Omoworare, others condole with Aregbesola over mum's death 

Following the death of the mother of Osun state Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Adebisi Akande, former Osun state Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, on Wednesday stormed Osogbo on condolence visit to the bereaved- Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

Also, three of the traditional rulers in the state, the Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba AdulRauf Adedeji, Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun and Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola, described late Saratu as a woman of virtues.

Among others who came to condole with Aregbesola were Senator Musilu Obanikoro, the Southwest Zonal Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Pius Akinyelure.

In their separate remarks, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, described the deceased as an enigmatic woman whose entire life was dedicated to service ‎God and humanity.

He described Late Saratu Aregbesola as a woman who dedicated her life for the education of her children and their well being.

"She was a good mother not only to her children but to all. She took us very well. She loved us just as she loved her children."

Corroborating similar gestures, the former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Adebisi Akande and former Osun state Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, described late Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola as a woman that can never be forgotten in the history of humanity.

In the same vein, senator representing Osun East Senatorial district Babajide Omoworare commiserated with the governor.

In a statement made available to the press by his Media Assistant, Tunde Dairo, Omoworare described late Mama Olobi (as she was fondly called) as a true example of an African woman who dedicated herself to the care of her children even long after her husband was gone.

She will be remembered for her motherly love, boldness, confidence and dedication to humanity and God, the senator said.

In his response, Governor Rauf Aregbesola described her mother as an extra-ordinary woman who had no means of qualification in motherhood.

‎While giving thanks to God for giving him a virtuous woman as mother, Aregbesola said his mother's love for children can never be undermined as her entire life was passionately lived to service God, for her children and the entire humanity.

Governor Aregbesola expressed profound gratitude to those who participated in the burial ceremony of his mother most especially the Islamic clerics