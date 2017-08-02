Police arraign men over alleged removal of transformer's cable in Osun

The Osun State Police Command on Wednesday, arraigned two men, Amodu Rufai andAbioye Olojede before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly removing a cable wire of one electric transformer owned by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company,(IBEDC).

The accused persons were said to have also connived together and consequently disconnected the functioning cables of the company's transformer.

The Prosecutor, Mr.Mireti Wilson told the court that the accused persons conspired to remove the cable wires belonging to (IBEDC) on the 4th of July,2017 at Alalamu Community,Ikoyi in Apomu at exactly 6:00am.

He added that the offence contravened section 516 of the criminal code cap 34 volume ll, laws of Osun State of Nigeria,2002.

While in the dock, the accused persons pleaded not guilty of the crime preferred against them.

The Defense Counsel, Miss Bose Dada applied for the bail of her clients in a most liberal terms, guaranteeing the court that the accused will not jump bail if granted.

Considering Dada's application, Magistrate Fatimah Sodomade granted the accused persons bail of N100,000 with one surety in like sum, production of 3 passport photographs, presentation of affidavit and 3years tax clearance.

She thereafter adjourned the case to 17th August, 2017 for hearing.