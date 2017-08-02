Nigeria and the General Theory of Relativity By Augustine Togonu-Bickersteth,London,England

Stormy Petrel Of Ibadan Politics , Adegoke Adelabu , in his political Manifesto,Africa in Ebulition, stated that he wanted to do for Politics what Albert Einsteins General Theory of Relativity had done for science.

The General Theory of Relativity has been described as the greatest discovery of the 20th century.

The General Theory of Relativity states that when light passes through the gravitational field of the Sun ,it experiences a bend or as an American Astronomer, Arthur Eddington put it in a song:

One thing is certain

Light has weight!

One thing is certain

Light rays when near the sun

Do not go straight!!

Interestingly Adegoke Adelabu was born in 1915 the year Albert Einstein presented his equations on the General Theory of Relativity to the Prussian Academy of Sciences in Berlin.On The very Day Einstein Presented his Equations , November 25 1915,Hanah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo was born. Dideolu Awolowowas to be described by her spouse Obafemi Awolowo one time premier of Western Nigeria as a jewel of inestimable value.The General Theory of Relativity has been referred to as a Jewel in the crown of Physics.

All Roads led to Ikenne on November 25 2015 for the funeral of H I.D.Awolowo which also coincided with the 100 th anniversary of the presentation of Einsteins Equations on the General Theory of Relativity. Leading the delegation to Ikenne were The Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari and his Deputy Yemi Osinbajo who were both sworn in on May 29 2015 which coincides with the 96th anniversary of the confirmation of the general Theory of Relativity,

On May 29 2019 the 100 th anniversaqry of the confirmation of the General Theory of Relativity the world would witnessw the swearing in of a Nigerian President and Vice President.

The Nigerian Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun has been espousing Keynesian policies

named after the famed British Ecnomist Johm Maynard Keynes who was most probably influenced by Albert Einstein in writing his , General Theory of Employment Interest and Money.

Keynes at one time had been referred to as the Saviour of the World.

Can The General Theory save Nigeria? Time would tell