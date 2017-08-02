Court remands men for allegedly throwing 3-month old baby inside well

A Magistrate Court sitting in Modakeke, Osun State has ordered that two suspected killers of a three-month-old baby be remanded in prison.

The Presiding Magistrate, Risikat Olayemi who gave the order said the suspects should be kept behind the bar because of the criminal nature of the offense committed

The suspects: Oladosu Mattew (20) and Komolafe Idowu (20) were alleged to have thrown a baby into a well, which led to the death of the baby.

Inspector Christian Olajide, police prosecutor had told the court that the accused committed the offence on June 2, 2017 around 3:40 pm at Boosa Area, Modakeke, Ife Northeast Local Government Area of the state.

According to Olajide, the accused conspired among themselves to allegedly commit murder and assault, after beating one Mary Adedeji for an undisclosed reason and the woman was forced to run for her own life.

Angered by the action of the woman, the accused picked her baby lying on the bed and threw him into a well.

The prosecutor said that the offence was contrary to sections 254,316 and punishable under sections 319, 324, 351 and 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The plea of the accused was not taken.

Magistrate Olayemi said that her court lacks jurisdiction to try the murder case.

She therefore ordered for the remanded of the accused in prison custody pending the arraignment of the accused in proper court, while the case was adjourned to August 27, 2017.