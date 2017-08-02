Aregbesola's mother finally laid to rest

Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola, mother of Osun state governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has been buried in Ilesa, Osun State in accordance with Islamic burial rites, hours after she died on Tuesday morning.

She was interred in her home after a two-rakat prayer that was led by the Grand Imam of Osun State who is also the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun.

Governor Aregbesola and his siblings were joined by top Muslim clerics and a large number of sympathisers during the prayer while condolences continued to pour in from eminent personalities in the state.

APC and PDP in Osun have all sent in condolence messages expressing sadness over her death.

Also, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi also commiserated with Aregbesola over on the death of his mother and described the deceased as an epitome of motherhood worthy of emulations by any woman with desire of raising successful children through whom she would be forever celebrated.