Group raises alarm over rice smuggling from Cameroon

A group known as the Adamawa Forum for Good Governance and Transparency in Trade has raised alarm over illegal smuggling of commodities along the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Adamawa State, calling on Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to wake up to its responsibility.

President of the group, Maigari Yusuf, spoke of illegal import of large quantities of rice on large boats owned by unknown persons.

In a statement, Yusuf called on Customs to rise up to the challenge of combating rice smuggling through the river ports in Wuro Bokki, Ribadu and Njoboli.

“If these illegal activities are not checked, the livelihood of many legitimate business persons would be at risk and the expected revenue to be generated by Adamawa Command would experience a shortfall,” Yusuf stated.