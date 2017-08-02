OPEN LETTER TO NIGERIA POLICE IGP - CAN I TRUST NIGERIA POLICE WITH THE KEY TO MY HOUSE?

Few weeks ago, I visited a family friend who mistakenly left the front door to her house opened and on her return back to the house; the door had been shut and the attached note was left on her dining table "Your door was left open. We have closed it for you. Any issues, call 101" - The message was left by UK Metropolitan Police....

Nothing was missing in the house...

When I read in Nigeria newspaper what happened to former President Goodluck Jonathan's house; I felt obliged to draw the attention of Nigeria Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris to how professional police officers operate in other parts of the world.

As a former Kent Police Constable, I can never imagine myself collecting bribe, shooting a taxi driver for refusing to pay a bribe or breaching the trust of the public..

What type of Police force are you building in Nigeria Mr Ibrahim Idris?