DON’T BE A SPANNER IN THE WHEEL OF NIGERIA’S PROGRESS; GROUP TELLS SAGAY

The Integrity Youth Alliance (IYA) said her attention has been drawn to the statement credited to Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), saying the "8th Senate is the worst in the history of Nigeria, adding that they will be kicked out come 2019".

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of Integrity Youth Alliance, Kelvin Adegbenga, the group said they were disappointed in Prof. Sagay for making such unguarded statement when majority of Nigerians, especially the youths; whom constitute 85% of voters in Nigeria are in accord with the Senate especially on the #NotTooYoungToRun bill.

“It seems Prof. Sagay is the news spanner in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress because we do not expect a man of his stature to say “the current constitution amendment as a hypocritical exercise which would lead nowhere, Adegbenga said.

“We wish to remind him that there is nothing of such “grabbing for executive powers, confrontation with the President and Vice-President, their love of self-serving legislation and total insensitivity to the common interest of Nigeria is sensational and unprecedented” on the part of the focused 8th Senate.

“Is Prof. Sagay now God for him to have said that “the outcome of all this malevolence against Nigerians is that they will achieve nothing before they leave in 2019, and Nigerians will turn out in millions to clap them out of relevance?”

The group said they strongly believe that Prof. Sagay was protecting his personal interest at the expense of Nigerians, because majority of Nigerians are in accord with the decisions of the 8th Senate.

The group commended the 8th Senate under the leadership of Sen. Bukola Saraki and urged them to remained focus and not be distracted enemies of Nigerians.

Signed:

KELVIN ADEGBENGA