Prof Sagay speaks like a rogue, leading other rogues – Fayose’s aide

Special Assistant to Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, has described the

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption

(PACAC), Prof. Itsey Sagay as “a false academician without decency who

always speak like a rogue that is leading other rogues, using laws to

cover their tracks.”

The governor’s spokesman, who said “most students of Prof Sagay will

be ashamed of the ease at which their teacher turned his back on the

very principles which established his reputation,” added that; “One of

the major reasons for the flops in President Muhammadu Buhari’s

anti-corruption war is the involvement of a senile round peg in a

square hole character like Prof Sagay.”

Reacting to Prof Sagay’s comment against Governor Fayose’s demand for

updates on President Buhari’s health status, Olayinka said in a

statement issued in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, that “it is painful that

such a supposed experienced law teacher, could lose his respect and

dignity on the altar of Aso Villa’s plates of jollof rice, such that

he no longer respect the rights of Nigerians to freedom of speech and

of expression.”

He said Governor Fayose made it clear in his conference of June 28,

2017, that President Muhammadu Buhari was on life-support and he

challenged those with contrary information to prove me wrong by

producing the President to Nigerians within 48 hours.

“It took 29 clear days (July 26) after I threw up the challenge for

credible pictures of President Buhari to be made available to

Nigerians.

“Reality is that it was the reason of the President being on

life-support that no picture of anyone meeting him was made public

until after 29 days! Even when the Acting President visited him on

July 11, there was no single photograph.

“One of the governors who visited President Buhari on July 26 even

said his recovery was miraculous. Nothing can be more miraculous than

a man being on life-support and recovering. We thank God for His

miracle on our President.

“People like Prof Sagay should be reminded of the fact that even

though God raised Lazarus from dead, that does not take away the fact

that he (Lazarus) went to the land of the dead and came back.”

Speaking further, the governor’s aide said; "Even though no one takes

Prof Sagay seriously any longer, it is important that he is told to

desist from dancing naked in the market place at all times and

presenting himself as all-knowing.

“As is characteristic of court jesters and lackeys; each time Prof

Sagay opens his mouth, he mis-jives, making more enemies than friends

for the government of which he is a part.

"He has debased himself by abusing even justices of the Supreme Court

and deriding the legal profession that gave rise to him. What he lacks

in robust productiveness of the law and the carriage of a ‘learned’

fellow, Sagay has sufficiently made up for in notoriety and

loquaciousness unbecoming of a senior citizen of his age.

"Obviously, the man has become senile and of what use is a man whose

brains appeared to have entered menopause?"

He said it was regrettable that tax-payers' money was being wasted to

sustain Prof Sagay in office, affording him a life of opulence with no

commensurate contributions to the society, apart from his blinded and

shameless defence of the source of his plates of jollof rice.

According to Olayinka; "right under the nose of Prof Sagay, the

massive corruption going on in the so-called anti-corruption

government will marvel the notorious Oyenusi if he were to be alive.

“Only recently, a highly respected international anti-corruption

watch-dog, Transparency International, exposed the mind-boggling

corruption in the top echelon of the military as well as the

Presidency which has compromised the effective prosecution of the war

against Boko Haram.

"Sagay cannot pretend not to know this. Rather than be forthright

enough to counsel probity or fashion out a winning formula that will

do service and justice to the nation, he has busied himself with the

bones and crumbs thrown at him by his masters. This is shameful!”

While maintaining that Governor Fayose will continue to speak his mind

on issues affecting the well-being of Nigeria and its people, the

governor’s aide said; “If the likes of Prof Sagay, at over 70 years

have chosen to mortgage their conscience because of what to eat,

Governor Fayose will not.”