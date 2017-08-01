SERVICE CHIEFS RELOCATES TO MAIDUGURI, CHARTS A NEW COUNTER INSURGENCY OPERATIONAL STRATEGY

Following the directive of Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo that the Service Chiefs should relocate to Maiduguri, Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olanisokin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Yusuf Tukur Buratai and Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Sadique Abubakar arrived Maiduguri Tuesday, to re-strategized the counter Insurgency operations in the North-east and ensure the return of normalcy in the region.

The security chiefs were received at the Air Force base by the Military authorities in the state from where they preceded to the theatre command, "Operation Lafiya Dole" where they held a meeting for about 4 hours.

Shortly after the meeting, the Director Defence information Major General John Enenche who briefed the press said that their arrival was in compliance with acting President's directive that they should relocate to Maiduguri.

General Enenche said the arrival of the service chiefs to Maiduguri, the epicentre of the Northeast counter insurgency and counters terrorism operations indicates the commencement of command and control operations, from the Military Command and Control Centre, in Maiduguri

He appealed to the general public and the people of Borno state, who are affected directly by the act of terrorism and criminality, to come foward with credible information that will further assist the security and response agencies in tackling the menace.

The Defence spokesman also called on the people of Borno state to provide the army with key information on the following: Terrorists sleeper cell locations, Terrorists concentration areas and outpost locations, Collaborators and informants to the terrorists, suspicious habitations and living quarters within rural and urban centres as well as Suspicious isolated settlements and camps outside normal living areas.

While clarifying on the directives of the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, General John Enenche said, the directives means that, more operational time will be given to the northeast in view of the security demand of the region and does not mean that, the service chief are to relocate physically to the region, adding that, it means that the northeast is now a forward headquarters and the service chiefs are services chiefs for Nigeria and not for northeast.

Speaking on the 40 days ultimatum given to the theatre command to capture the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, General Enenche said, the directives still stands and whether Shekau is captured within the time frame or not, the military is not going to stop looking for him, and will continue to push until Shekau is captured dead or alive.