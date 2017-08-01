Give Ariaria Market Uninterrupted Power Supply – Osinbajo Orders

Nigeria’s Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, led by former Lagos state governor, Mr Babatunde Fashola to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the Ariaria International Market in Abia state.

The intervention would see the delivery of constant electricity to the market known as one of the largest in West Africa and situated close to the local manufacturing hub in Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia state.

Acting President Osinbajo had earlier in the year paid a visit to Aba to interact with local manufacturers and promised government’s support for the small and medium enterprises in the state.

A delegation from the federal government led by the managing director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Mrs Damilola Ogunbiyi paid a visit to the international market on Monday.

REA which has been has been mandated to implement the acting president’s directive is said to have begun a technical study to collect data and ascertain the market’s power requirements.

According to the presidency, Abia state governor, Mr Okezie Ikpeazu had earlier made a strong case for the intervention of the federal government in the power situation at the market.

The leadership of the various groups within Ariaria market are also said to have promised their support to the REA in delivering on its mandate.

Source: The Triangle