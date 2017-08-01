Alhaji Saratu Aregbesola; we received the news with sadness-Osun APC

The All Progressives Congress in the state of Osun said it received the news of the passing of Alhaja Sanatu Aregbesola, fondly called 'Iya Olobi', the mother of its exceptional governor and head of the APC-led government in the state, Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, with regret and sadness.

In a statement issued in Osogbo today by the party's chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, the APC also observed that most women alive would want to be so privileged to be the vehicle for the birth of a child that will impact the lives of his people positively as Gov. Aregbesola has done.

"Alhaja Sanatu Aregbesola was therefore a critical part of the success which her son and our party have achieved, and for which most people in Osun, would remain grateful for this unique gift that Allah has given to the state through her.

"On behalf of the good people of Osun and the numerous supporters of the APC in the state and beyond, we extend our sympathy to our beloved governor and his family for the loss of Alhaja Sanatu.

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

"However, as we mourn this natural event of the Octogenarian, we also have cause to be grateful to Allah for the life of this great woman, who has had the unique grace of given birth to a child that has become a jewel not only to the people of Osun and Yoruba land in particular, but also Nigeria generally." The party said.