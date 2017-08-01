OSUN PDP COMMISERATES WITH AREGBESOLA ON MOTHER'S DEATH

The Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has sent a message of condolence to the state Governor Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on the death of his mother, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola.

A statement issued by the State PDP chairman, Hon. Soji Adagunodo described the death of the governor's mother as painful in spite of her old age.

While describing the late Alhaja Aregbesola as an industrious, virtuous and religious woman in her lifetime, Adagunodo said the demise of mama olobi is not only a loss to her family but also to the entire state which draws wisdom from such elderly persons.

The PDP chairman prayed that Allah grants the deceased eternal rest and grant the family the strength to bear the loss.