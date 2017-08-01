Osun Assembly Commiserates With Aregbesola over Mum’s Death

Osun State House of Assembly under the Leadership of Right Honourable Najeem Salam has commiserated with the Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola over the demise of his mother.

Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola Popularly call Iya Olobi died early hours of Tuesday in Ilesa, Osun State.

The Assembly in a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy, Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye described Governor Aregbesola’s mother as a very charitable and benevolent woman who not only love her family, her God but also the people in her community

“Mama Olobi was a mother in a million who cares for every one that comes her way”.

“Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola is a very cool, calm and collected personality and a successful woman in kolanut business.”

Osun Assembly while praying for the governor and his siblings, and member of the Aregbesola family, the courage to bear the irreparable loss, the assembly submitted that life and times of Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola was a lesson in motherhood.

The Assembly prayed God to grant Alhaja Saratu Al-Janat Firdaus.