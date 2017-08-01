If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Opinion/Feature | 1 August 2017 16:29 CET

Nigerian Patriots Call advocates National Dialogue to build strong,united Nigeria

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Nigerian Patriots Call (NPC), a collection of Nigerians from different religious and ethnic affiliations, has called on the Federal Government to initiate a national dialogue towards building strong and united nation.

The group which is made of leaders, professionals and Nigerians of goodwill, from within and outside the country, made the call on Sunday at a rally and interactive session it held to declare its support for ‘indivisible Nigeria’ at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Dr Uche Diala, the Lead Convener of the group, said that a national dialogue that involves Nigerians across tribal, religious, economic and political strata was imperative to salvage the nation from divisive sentiments.

“We as patriots for united Nigeria based on equity, truth and justice wants the Federal Government to take steps towards convening a genuine and non-political national dialogue. In the last couple of months, it has become clear that no part of Nigeria is indispensible and no tribe or region is less important than the other.

“It has also become clear that we all need one another and that a united Nigeria is not just the right thing to do, but the only practical, realistic and sensible option for us. There is no doubt that feelings of marginalization and injustice abound in the land, especially among our younger citizens.

Diala noted that although Nigeria has had several national conferences in the past, they were seen to have some political undertones.

The group, therefore urged the Federal Government to, as a matter of necessity, put in place mechanisms and strategies that will culminate into a fruitful dialogue by Nigerians.


