If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Obituaries | 1 August 2017 13:23 CET

Gov Aregbesola loses Mother

By The Nigerian Voice

Click for Full Image Size

The mother of the Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola is dead.

Saratu Aregbesola popularly known as Iya Olobi passed on to the great beyond this morning.

Though there is no official statement from the government yet, sources confirmed to The Nigerian Voice that Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola has passed on.

The remains of the deceased would be buried in Ilesa today in accordance with Islamic rites.

Popularly known as Iya-olobi during her lifetime, late Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola was a renowned business woman.

late Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola was a renowned business woman.





The worlth of your parent's is a big decider of your future.
By: Emmanuel Adu Adjei

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists