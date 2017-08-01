Gov Aregbesola loses Mother

The mother of the Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola is dead.

Saratu Aregbesola popularly known as Iya Olobi passed on to the great beyond this morning.

Though there is no official statement from the government yet, sources confirmed to The Nigerian Voice that Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola has passed on.

The remains of the deceased would be buried in Ilesa today in accordance with Islamic rites.

Popularly known as Iya-olobi during her lifetime, late Alhaja Saratu Aregbesola was a renowned business woman.

