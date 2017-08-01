Soludo, Utomi, Gana, Nwodo named Members of Biafra Interim Government

LEADER of the Biafra Zionist Federation (BZF), Mr. Benjamin Onwuka on Monday declared an interim ‎government to run the affairs of new Biafra Republic.

Onwuka declared himself Biafra President and named Prof. Pat Utomi as the Foreign Minister.

Addressing journalists in Enugu, he declared: “We have formed an interim government that will be in place till the next 30 days.

“The interim government will take off tomorrow, August 1 and last till August 31, 2017, that is 30 days. America is behind the Biafra people because former President Barack Obama already endorsed Biafra before he left office and President Donald Trump will not go against it considering that it has formed part of America’s foreign policy.”

Onwuka named other members of the cabinet to include Prof. Chukwuma Soludo (Governor of Central Bank of Biafra), Mrs. Aruma Oteh (Finance Minister); former Personal Secretary to late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu as Petroleum Minister.

Others are Amarachi Ubani (Information); Ohanaeze President, Chief Nnia Nwodo (Ambassador to the United States); Prof. Jerry Gana (Transport); Mallam Labaran Maku (Aviation), Mrs. Mary Okafor, a lecturer at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (Trade and Industry); Benny Lar, Secretary to the Government of the Republic; Gabriel Oluwole Osagie (Education); Prof Barth Nnaji (Energy); and Philip Effiong Jnr. (Health).

Onwuka equally announced that Israelis would hold the positions of Defence, Agriculture, Internal Affairs, Inspector General of Police and Air Force, adding that they would also take 25 percent of the civil service job in Biafra.

He said: “Israel will be key players in this government because there is so much corruption in Nigeria. So, they are coming to help us clean the system. They are coming to sweep the system. They will champion agro-revolution and also abolish corruption very easily.

“Same goes for America; their companies will be in control of our oil industry. This is to reward them for what Obama did for us. Obama saved us even when we were in detention. They already passed death sentence on us even without our knowledge, but Obama’s intervention saved us.”

He called for full mobilisation of “Biafra security forces”, stressing: “All our security personnel in the Army, Police, Air Force, Nazi and others are hereby called upon to withdraw from Nigeria and join the Biafra government.

“I am also calling on the Avengers, the militants to come out from the creeks and join us to defend and protect Biafra. I’m beckoning on Asari Dokubo, Tompolo, Ateke Tom to come out and join us. I am calling on all our boys in Biafraland to come out. I’m not afraid, the US is with us.”

Onwuka equally slammed the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, for allegedly refusing to free 10 of his members who were granted bail by the same court. – News Express