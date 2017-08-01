Police Raid Badoo Shrine In Lagos, Discover Graves

Following the gruesome murder of four family members at Ibeshe, Ikorodu, Lagos, on Sunday, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested the Baale of Ipakodo, a town on the outskirt of Ikorodu and the three others.

The command also uncovered a shrine in the area believed to be the domain of the dreaded Badoo cult group. It also discovered graves.

The operation which was carried out in the early hours of Monday was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Imohinmi Edgal.

The police operatives also arrested the operator of the shrine, one Alhaji Alaka Abayomi. Other suspects arrested are Junior Christian and Owoyemi Bamidele.

A source said the Baale, Alhaji Tijani Awoyemi, was arrested for allowing his domain to be used as a den for ritual shrines.

According to the source, “We have arrested the owner of the shrines in the thick forest of Agboowa, Ikorodu. We have also arrested three others, including the operator of the shrines. They are the major suspects in yesterday’s incident.

“The obas in Ikorodu area should know that their exalted office has privileges and responsibilities. They have subjects within their domain. They should compel their subjects to know about new people moving into their area. The activities of Badoo is an internal crime. No one would come from outside to wreak havoc in Ikorodu because the area has been cordoned off by the police.

“The traditional rulers would sit down and watch people being killed in their domain and they won’t say anything. They should discourage their subjects from building inside the bush and living there.”

Some police operatives accused the Oba of Imota of opposing police lofty plan of engaging local vigilante in the area.

“The Imota monarch is fond of attacking us and criticising us for using local vigilante and OPC to police that interior area and we are disappointed by this action,” the source said.

It was gathered that five graves were uncovered inside the shrine. Also sighted were baskets, broken eggs and other fetish items.

The command boss, Fatai Owoseni, reiterated his earlier warning to Lagos residents against living in isolated and unsafe areas where they might be vulnerable to attacks by hoodlums and cultists.

The Police Public Relations Officer, in Lagos, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), said in a statement that the warning became necessary in view of hoodlums who might take advantage of such isolated areas to attack innocent people.

“A murder incident was reported during the early hours of Sunday, July 30 where police operatives of the Lagos State Command responded to a distress call at Oke Ota, Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“Mobilising to the scene, police operatives found it extremely difficult to locate the house which was situated in a thick forest where it is remotely impossible for anybody to identify a dwelling house in the area.

“Eventually arriving at the scene on foot, the house is just a room and parlour with one open window and no visible form of security.

“There, a family of five was attacked and three died on the spot while one died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The last member is alive and responding to treatment,” the police spokesperson said.

He urged community leaders to identify persons staying in isolated areas which are no longer safe to come and report to the police.

“This should be done in order to stop people from moving into an unsecured area without proper social structures.

“The command also wishes to inform members of the public to come forward with useful information to aid the police and not resort to jungle justice as the investigation is ongoing,” the command said.⁠⁠⁠⁠